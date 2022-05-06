Police requesting assistance in IDing burglary suspect

JOHNSTON CITY – The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

Between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on May 4, a black male wearing red glasses and a mask was observed entering vehicles and taking items out, police said.

The multiple burglaries occurred northeast of Johnston City in the area of Old Frankfort Road

Information leading to the arrest of this individual may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

If you have any information, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous.

