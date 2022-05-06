 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police requesting assistance in IDing burglary suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

JOHNSTON CITY – The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect.

Between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on May 4, a black male wearing red glasses and a mask was observed entering vehicles and taking items out, police said.

The multiple burglaries occurred northeast of Johnston City in the area of Old Frankfort Road

Information leading to the arrest of this individual may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

If you have any information, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous.

— The Southern

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian army specialists hunt for explosives left behind by Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News