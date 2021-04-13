 Skip to main content
Police say a suspected shooter was arrested while fleeing on a bicycle in Carbondale
Jackson County

Police say a suspected shooter was arrested while fleeing on a bicycle in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a gun at a house and later fleeing on a bike.

Officers received a report at about 2:48 p.m. Monday of a male firing a handgun at a residence in the 300 block of West Cherry Street and fleeing on a bike, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Officers responding to the area located the suspect, Thomas Hudson, 56, of Carbondale, riding a bicycle in the area, according to police. 

The department said Thomas initially resisted officers’ efforts to stop him, but was taken into custody without further incident. Police say Hudson was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Hudson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, no firearm owner’s identification card and resisting a peace officer. Hudson was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

