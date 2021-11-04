Police search for Carbondale teen missing since Tuesday

CARBONDALE - Officers are searching for a Carbondale teenager missing since Tuesday, Nov. 2, police announced on Thursday.

Kaylin M. Gannon was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale — though she may be in Marion, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

She was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and a possibly blonde wig.

Gannon was described in the release as a “habitual runaway juvenile.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gannon should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0