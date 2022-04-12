Police search for person making bomb threats against Continental Tire

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Police are looking for the individual who made bomb threats against Continental Tire in Jefferson County.

Over the past several weeks there have been two unfounded bomb threats made toward a Continental Tire plant, according to a news release from the company.

In both instances, the plant was evacuated.

After the threats were not found credible, employees were returned back to work.

However, the maker of the threats has not been found.

Until they are found, Continental Tire has decided they will be adding new security.

“To ensure the safety of our employees, we will increase various security measures moving forward,” Continental Tire said in a news release. “We ask for your cooperation, so please be prepared for delays entering the facility.”

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

The investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

All tips can be made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 244-8004 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers are (618) 242-8477.

— The Southern

