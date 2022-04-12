Police search for person making bomb threats against Continental Tire

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Police are looking for the individual who made bomb threats against Continental Tire in Jefferson County.
Over the past several weeks there have been two unfounded bomb threats made toward a Continental Tire plant, according to a news release from the company.
In both instances, the plant was evacuated.
After the threats were not found credible, employees were returned back to work.
However, the maker of the threats has not been found.
Until they are found, Continental Tire has decided they will be adding new security.
“To ensure the safety of our employees, we will increase various security measures moving forward,” Continental Tire said in a news release. “We ask for your cooperation, so please be prepared for delays entering the facility.”
A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
The investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
All tips can be made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 244-8004 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers are (618) 242-8477.
Forsaken Egypt: A look around the tiny village of Pulaski
Traven, 12, shoots hoops by his home in rural Pulaski. He hopes to become a doctor when he grows up.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards and their son, Traven, 12, pose in the doorway of their home in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards' dog, Lady, plays in the mud after a Sunday evening rain outside their rural home in Pulaski. A neighbor's home is seen in the background.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Neon lights advertise BBQ and video games at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery and Stardust Grill & Gaming in Pulaski in 2017.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
After shopping at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery in Pulaski, Robert and Susan Hodges of Villa Ridge pause to talk.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Terry's Fuel and Service is a business located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Broken appliances litter a lot in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A street sign in the village of Pulaski is riddled with bullet holes.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A squash crop grows in a residential area in the town of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The parking lot is full for the 15th Pastoral Anniversary to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson punctuates the praise with his guitar during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members of the church stood up and testified and spoke to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A stained glass window on the front of the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A woman hugs a boy during the celebration of the 15th pastoral ministry honoring the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members celebrate a 15th Pastoral Anniversary as they honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
