Police search for suspects in 2 armed robberies

CARBONDALE ― Police are searching for suspects after two armed robberies took place two days apart.

The first took place Thursday night near the intersection of West Main Street and South Poplar Street at 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

Officers learned the victim was robbed by two men, described as wearing a black mask, black clothing and armed with handguns, according to the release.

The suspects took property belonging to the victim then ran away, with one running south on South Poplar and the other east on West Main, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to the release.

The second took place on the 700 block of South Dixon Street at 11:47 p.m., police said.

The victim was approached by two men, one of whom displayed a handgun, and they demanded his property, according to a release.

According to the department, a struggle ensued and the victim received some minor injuries. The two men eventually took the victim’s property and fired a shot into the air. They were last seen fleeing east on West Freeman Street from Dixon Street.

The suspect armed with the firearm was described as a tall, thin male wearing all black clothing including a black face mask. The second suspect was described as a tall, thin male wearing all black including a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

