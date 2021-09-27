Police search for suspects in 2 armed robberies

CARBONDALE ― Police are searching for suspects after two armed robberies took place two days apart.
The first took place Thursday night near the intersection of West Main Street and South Poplar Street at 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.
Officers learned the victim was robbed by two men, described as wearing a black mask, black clothing and armed with handguns, according to the release.
The suspects took property belonging to the victim then ran away, with one running south on South Poplar and the other east on West Main, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to the release.
The second took place on the 700 block of South Dixon Street at 11:47 p.m., police said.
The victim was approached by two men, one of whom displayed a handgun, and they demanded his property, according to a release.
According to the department, a struggle ensued and the victim received some minor injuries. The two men eventually took the victim’s property and fired a shot into the air. They were last seen fleeing east on West Freeman Street from Dixon Street.
The suspect armed with the firearm was described as a tall, thin male wearing all black clothing including a black face mask. The second suspect was described as a tall, thin male wearing all black including a black face mask.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.
A Look Back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Captain Applesauce
Children of all ages wait along the parade route for their moment with Captain Applesauce in the 1990s.
The Southern File Photo
1989 Apple Festival
Fair goers enjoy the sights of the 1989 Apple Festival from the top of the Ferris wheel.
The Southern File Photo
1990 Apple Festival
The Murphysboro High School Marching Band welcomes visitors to the festivities in 1990.
The Southern File Photo
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
The midway at the Apple Festival was full of treats in 1990.
The Southern File Photo
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Alma Hicks (left) and a friend taste apple pies to determine the winner of the pie baking contest during the 1992 Apple Festival.
The Southern File Photo
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Participants test their apple peeling skills to see who can peel an apple without breaking the peel during an Apple Festival contest.
The Southern File Photo
Apple Festival Grand Parade
2014 Apple Festival Prince Anthony Spurgeon and Princess Emma Fred ride on a float Saturday in The 64th Annual Apple Festival Grand Parade in Murphysboro.
Saturday, September 19, 2015.
Richard Sitler photos, The Southern
APPLE FESTIVAL PARADE
The Appletime Grand Parade passes through downtown Murphysboro during a previous festival.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
The mascot for the Apple Festival, Captain Applesauce, rides on a cart in the Pet and Hobby Parade Friday, Sept. 18, 2015 in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Children wearing bunny ears ride in a float in the Apple Festival Pet and Hobby Parade Friday in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Children accompany a big dog in the Pet and Hobby Parade Friday in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Children dressed as wizards ride on a truck in the Apple Festival Pet and Hobby Parade Friday in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Captain Applesauce and 2015 Miss Apple Festival salute winning theme-creators
Celebrating the selection of ‘A Harvest of History’ as the theme for the 2016 Apple Festival are Jessica Herring White, director of the Murphysboro Middle School choir and Miss Apple Festival 2006; Captain Applesauce; and McKena Miller, Miss Apple Festival 2015, a sophomore and basketball standout at John A. Logan College.
{/span}
Stephanie Esters
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Makiah Collins of Carbondale eats an apple that she received from the Murphysboro City Council during the Apple Festival Parade. This photo was taken several years ago, but we couldn't resist.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
A sign pictured in 2010 outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro, welcoming visitors to the annual Apple Festival last year.
The Southern File Photo
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
Alana Boyer, 12, digs into an apple pie during an eating contest at the Murphysboro Apple Festival on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, in Murphysboro.
The Southern File Photo
Look back: Murphysboro Apple Festival
The Appletime Grand Parade passes through downtown Murphysboro on Sept. 17, 2011 during the 60th annual Apple Festival.
The Southern File Photo
Wild ride at Apple Festival
Children ride the Cliff Hanger on the midway of the Murphysboro Apple Festival on Sept. 16 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Apple Fest Pet & Hobby Parade
Watching the Apple Festival Pet and Hobby Parade Friday Sept 18, 2015 in Murphysboro are Brandi Ticer with her dog Eaman (left) and Sierra Reed with her dog Chief. They are from Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler
Apple Festival Grand Parade
Members of the Murphysboro High School football team ride on a float Saturday in The 64th Annual Apple Festival Grand Parade in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Apple Festival Grand Parade
Grand Parade Marshal Mike Cripps waves as he rides Saturday in The 64th Annual Apple Festival Grand Parade in Murphysboro.
Richard Sitler photos, The Southern
Apple Festival Grand Parade
With scouts marching past behind her Barbara Hughes tosses an apple to members on the viewing stand. The 64th Annual Apple Festival Grand Parade in Murphysboro sponsored by Quality Connections, The Southern Illinoisan and WSIL was held Saturday, September 19, 2015.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Apple Festival Grand Parade
2014 Miss Apple Festival Madison Mueller rides on a float in The 64th Annual Apple Festival Grand Parade in Murphysboro Saturday, September 19, 2015.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.