Police searching for Carterville man who disappeared in October

CARTERVILLE - Police are searching to a Carterville man who went missing from his home in October.

Jerry Clark, 67, was last seen in his home on Bradley Lane on Oct. 15 of this year.

He has not made contact with anyone since his disappearance, police said.

Clark was described as white, 180 pounds, 5 feet and 9 inches and with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or his whereabouts can contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

