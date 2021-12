CARBONDALE - Police are looking for a suspect near the 1000 block of East Main Street.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police could be seen near the 1000 block of East Main Street, near Sunny Street Cafe, looking for a suspect.

Police on scene were unable to comment.

City officials said a news release would be forthcoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0