Police seek help identifying West Frankfort armed robbery suspect still at large

A West Frankfort armed robbery suspect is still at large.

West Frankfort Police received a report at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, of an armed robbery at Pup’s 212 Bar & Grill, police said.

Employees said a white male, with a handgun, took an unspecified amount of cash. The suspect fled the business westbound through a nearby alley, police said.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were requested to process the scene and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to assist.

The investigation is ongoing.

The police have requested assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502.

