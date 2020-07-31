Police seek information in Thursday Carbondale shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are looking for information about a Thursday shooting near East Oak and North Gum streets.

A news release from the Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the area in reference to a call for shots fired. After arriving on the scene, officers learned an unknown suspect fired shots and witnesses observed a black sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound in the 400 block of East Jackson Street.

The release states the vehicle allegedly stopped in the roadway when a Black male wearing a black shirt and black shorts and allegedly carrying a long black gun exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle left in an unknown direction. The release said the driver of the vehicle was described as a Black male with short black hair, wearing a burgundy shirt.

In the course of the investigation, the officers found a residence in the 400 block of North Robert A. Stalls and a vehicle in the 400 block of East Ashley Street with multiple bullet strikes. The release said there were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

