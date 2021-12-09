 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police seek public's help in case of Carbondale teen missing since Tuesday

  • 0
Kashaad Johnson

A portrait of Kashaad Johnson.

 Provided

CARBONDALE – A local teen went missing early this week on Tuesday.

Kashaad Johnson, 14 of Carbondale, was last seen at about 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the 400 block of East Chestnut.

Johnson was reported missing the following day, police said.

Johnson was described by police as being 5 feet and 7 inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, police said.

Longtime SIU mathematics educator honored for his contributions

Johnson is believed to frequent the Tatum Heights area and the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

Cynde Bunch talks about Walker's Bluff Casino Resort during a ground breaking at the winery on Thursday.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this flying car the future for commuting?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News