Police seek public's help in case of Carbondale teen missing since Tuesday

CARBONDALE – A local teen went missing early this week on Tuesday.

Kashaad Johnson, 14 of Carbondale, was last seen at about 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the 400 block of East Chestnut.

Johnson was reported missing the following day, police said.

Johnson was described by police as being 5 feet and 7 inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, police said.

Johnson is believed to frequent the Tatum Heights area and the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

