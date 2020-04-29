Police seek suspect in Carbondale shooting that injured 1

Carbondale police are looking for a suspect in a Saturday shooting that caused a car crash and left one person injured.
According to a Wednesday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, there is a warrant for the arrest of Stephen L. Moultrie, 23, of Carbondale, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Moultrie is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at 618-457-3200.
Police said officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in response to a report of shots fired and a car crash. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Moultrie allegedly fired shots from a moving vehicle at the victim, who was driving a vehicle in the opposite direction. Both vehicles crashed, police said. Moultrie fled from the area.
Police said the incident is the result of a dispute among acquaintances, but they said the investigation is active and ongoing.
— The Southern
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.