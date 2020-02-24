Police seek suspect in Carbondale shooting

Carbondale Police have issued an arrest warrant for a West Frankfort man who is suspected in a Feb. 15 shooting that injured one person.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, Jordan Kelderman, 24, of West Frankfort, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting, which happened at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Police say officers responded to the 1000 block of East Park Street in response to the shooting, which officers learned happened during a dispute among acquaintances outside of a party. During the dispute, a victim received a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Kelderman is wanted on a Jackson County warrant charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police say Kelderman is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone with information about Kelderman's whereabouts to call the police department at 618-457-3200.
— The Southern