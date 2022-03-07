 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seize drugs, guns and cash in midnight patrol of I-57 in Marion

Traffic stop lead to narcotic find

Items secured during the traffic stop.

 Provided

MARION – Two people were arrested Friday night during a police patrol of Interstate 57 that resulted in the discovery of narcotics, firearms, and thousands of dollars.

Michael Mosley, 37, of St. Louis County, and Vaneesia Carr, 41, of O'Fallon, were both arrested and issued citations for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by Marion police.

Carr was issued an additional citation for unlawful possession of cannabis.

Just before midnight, during “interdiction patrols” near I-57 and The Hill Avenue, officers initiated a traffic stop involving two vehicles that appeared to be traveling together, police said.

During the traffic stop, police were able to conduct a search of both vehicles.

They allegedly located and seized two firearms, narcotics and approximately $23,000, according to police.

Mosley and Carr were conveyed to the Williamson County Jail awaiting their first appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, police said.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

