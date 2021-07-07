Police shooting in Carterville leaves man dead

One is dead after an interaction with Carterville police Tuesday.

Limited details are being released but a representative from the Illinois State Police Wednesday said the agency is handling the investigation into a police officer shooting that left a man dead in the 200 block of Dobson Street in Carterville.

The representative said no officers were injured during the incident and that the shooting occurred around 3 p.m.

The names of both the officer and the victim have not yet been released nor have details about the situation that led to the officer shooting the victim.

The investigation is still in its early stages, the ISP representative said. More information is expected to be released.

A representative from the Carterville Police Department was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

— The Southern

