DU QUOIN — A press release from Illinois State Police said Du Quoin police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Park Street for a report of a subject with a gun barricaded in a building at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The call lead to a standoff that lasted about six hours with a man in a home and police surrounding the area. Roads nearby were closed, including U.S. 51 (Hickory Street), which was closed at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Illinois 152 (Main Street). The neighborhood was evacuated.

At about 7:40 p.m., two police vehicles and an ambulance drove toward the building. A SWAT vehicle also was in the immediate area.

At around 8 p.m., the subject exited the building and was taken into custody with no injuries to anyone involved, according to Illinois State Police.

Several police agencies were involved, including Du Quoin Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police. More than 25 police vehicles were in the Banterra Bank parking lot and a couple nearby lots, as well as blocking roadways. They included marked and unmarked police vehicles, and a SWAT vehicle.

Once the subject was in custody, the building was examined with drones. Officers exited the building at one point because the drones picked up something suspicious. A remote controlled robot was sent into the building looking for explosives, but found nothing. Officers reentered the building and cleared it.

Cole Rybacki, who lives in the neighborhood, said he did not know the man, but has seen him and spoken to him.

Rybacki and other neighbors were not allowed to return to their homes until around 8:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police said this incident remains under investigation with no further information available at this time.