Pot edibles, cigarettes seized in search warrant at Valero Marion, cops say

MARION — Cannabis edibles and packages of traditional cigarettes, e-cigs, and cannabis cigarettes were seized today in a search warrant of Jay Madi Fuel, aka Valero, at 1801 W. Main St.

Marion police's Narcotics Unit executed the search as part of an investigation into the business's sale of products to minors.

During the search, police discovered in excess of 4,000 packages of the above items.

Citations were issued for selling tobacco to a minor and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

