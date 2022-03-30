 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Potential evidence' found near site of human remains in rural Mount Vernon

  • 0

MOUNT VERNON - Authorities on Wednesday said they have secured potential evidence in a wooded area tied to a case of discovered human remains. 

On Tuesday, authorities conducted a search of fields and wooded areas west of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive in rural Mt. Vernon. 

"The search was in connection with the human remains discovered in that area the afternoon of March 21st," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Several agencies aided in the search. 

The human remains had appeared to be significantly decomposed, according to the sheriff's office.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

