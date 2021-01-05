Prosecutor: Robbery suspected as motive in 2019 Herrin murder

MARION — Prosecutors allege the four people charged last week in connection to the 2019 murder of a Herrin man carried out the killing during an attempted armed robbery, according to court documents.

Four people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 27, 2019 killing of 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis in Herrin. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office last week issued warrants on first-degree murder charges for Malik Felton, 21, of Murphysboro; Austen Norris, 24, of Marion; Keith Kemery, 41, of De Soto; and Ashley Kaminski, 26, of Marion.

Ennis was found dead at around 5:18 a.m. Jan. 27, 2019 in his residence in the 700 block of North 17th Street, according to previous reporting by The Southern.

The information sheets attached to each defendant's court file allege armed robbery, but also accuse each person of pepper-spraying, punching, kicking and stabbing Ennis.

While Kemery faces just one charge for the incident, Kaminski is charged with two different counts of first-degree murder. Felton and Norris are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The different charges allege different states of mind or levels of intent the defendants may have had prior to or during the alleged murder.

Felton will appear before Judge Stephen Green at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 25 for a pretrial conference. Norris has a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 before Judge Green. Kemery and Kaminski will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1 before Judge Green. All appearances are at the Williamson County Courthouse.

