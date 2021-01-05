 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutor: Robbery suspected as motive in 2019 Herrin murder
0 comments
alert top story

Prosecutor: Robbery suspected as motive in 2019 Herrin murder

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Prosecutors allege the four people charged last week in connection to the 2019 murder of a Herrin man carried out the killing during an attempted armed robbery, according to court documents.

Four people have been charged in connection to the Jan. 27, 2019 killing of 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis in Herrin. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office last week issued warrants on first-degree murder charges for Malik Felton, 21, of Murphysboro; Austen Norris, 24, of Marion; Keith Kemery, 41, of De Soto; and Ashley Kaminski, 26, of Marion.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ennis was found dead at around 5:18 a.m. Jan. 27, 2019 in his residence in the 700 block of North 17th Street, according to previous reporting by The Southern.

The information sheets attached to each defendant's court file allege armed robbery, but also accuse each person of pepper-spraying, punching, kicking and stabbing Ennis.

While Kemery faces just one charge for the incident, Kaminski is charged with two different counts of first-degree murder. Felton and Norris are each charged with four counts of first-degree murder. The different charges allege different states of mind or levels of intent the defendants may have had prior to or during the alleged murder.

Felton will appear before Judge Stephen Green at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 25 for a pretrial conference. Norris has a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 before Judge Green. Kemery and Kaminski will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1 before Judge Green. All appearances are at the Williamson County Courthouse.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
When should Illinois prisoners get the COVID vaccine?
Crime/Courts

When should Illinois prisoners get the COVID vaccine?

  • Updated
  • 11 min to read

Advocates for prisoners’ rights say the state’s delays in broadening staff testing, releasing thousands of medically vulnerable or other nonviolent prisoners and better enforcing a staff mask mandate have led to widespread infections and more deaths.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News