Red Bud cop kills suspect after exchange of gunfire; state police investigating

Authorities are investigation after a cop shot and killed a suspect accused of firing his weapon at another officer overnight Sunday in Red Bud.

Illinois State Police's Zone 7 Investigations unit was requested by the Red Bud Police Department to assist with a shooting involving an officer, according to a news release.

Red Bud police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:38 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive in Red Bud.

A Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a preliminary investigation revealed.

During the incident, a second Red Bud police officer discharged his firearm, resulting in the death of the suspect, according to ISP.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time, ISP said.

— The Southern

