 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Bud cop kills suspect after exchange of gunfire; state police investigating
0 comments
breaking urgent

Red Bud cop kills suspect after exchange of gunfire; state police investigating

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police file
Getty Images

Authorities are investigation after a cop shot and killed a suspect accused of firing his weapon at another officer overnight Sunday in Red Bud. 

Illinois State Police's Zone 7 Investigations unit was requested by the Red Bud Police Department to assist with a shooting involving an officer, according to a news release. 

Red Bud police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:38 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive in Red Bud.

A Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a preliminary investigation revealed.

During the incident, a second Red Bud police officer discharged his firearm, resulting in the death of the suspect, according to ISP. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time, ISP said. 

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ shooting a 'targeted attack'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News