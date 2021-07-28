Red Bud mayor accused of lying to federal investigators in Columbia mayor’s case

Former Red Bud Mayor Tim Lowry has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in an insurance scheme involving former Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson.

Lowry was charged last week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois with one count of making a false statement to members of the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force.

That’s a felony with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, said Nathan Stump, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Fairview Heights.

Hutchinson was indicted on Feb. 24 for the same crime. He resigned as mayor on March 1, pleaded guilty on March 22 and was sentenced on June 28 to two years probation, a $500 fine and 40 hours of community service.

Lowry has requested a combined initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing, signaling that he also plans to plead guilty. His hearing has been set for Aug. 13 at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.