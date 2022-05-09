Remains found near Mount Vernon in March has been identified as Indy woman

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The identity of the body found in March was announced Friday.

The remains of 20-year-old Keriaye Winfrey of Indianapolis, Indiana continue to be investigated following a recent identification of her body, police said.

On March 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers responded to a field and wooded area west of the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive to assist the Mount Vernon Police Department with the discovery of human remains, police said.

A larger search of the scene was conducted on March 29, once weather allowed, by members of several different agencies.

Evidence was recovered on both dates, police said.

Evidence located on March 21 provided police with a lead to the possible identity of the remains.

DNA was secured and then forensically compared with DNA samples provided by members of the deceased person's suspected family, police said.

Last week, Detective Captain Wallace received confirmation the human remains were Winfrey.

The cause and manner of Winfrey’s death is still being investigated by the coroner’s office, which is using the services of a forensic anthropologist.

The following agencies have assisted in the case: Mount Vernon Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Jefferson County Fire Protection District, Woodlawn Fire Department, Waltonville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Forensic Services, Canine Search and Rescue Teams and Litton Ambulance.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Captain Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office at 618-244-8004 or Crime Stoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

