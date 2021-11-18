Salem man taken to hospital after car crash

WAYNE COUNTY – A Salem man was transported to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, police said.

At 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, police responded to a two-vehicle collision near County Road 1 and County Road 1220 N in Wayne County.

Nicholas Smith, 40 of Fairfield, was traveling eastbound on County Road 1220 N in his 2014 gray Dodge Ram while Mark Beehn, 60 of Salem, was traveling northbound on County Road 1 in his 2010 white Kenworth Truck Tractor-Semi trailer, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Smith allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and Beehn struck Smith’s vehicle on the passenger side, police said.

Both vehicles left the roadway and came to a rest northeast of the intersection.

Beehn was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Smith was issued citations for disobeying a stop sign, possession of open alcohol by driver, expired registration, no insurance and driver required to wear a seat belt, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

