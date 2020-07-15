Saline County Court attendee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Nixle notification Wednesday from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Courthouse was not closed Wednesday after a person who had attended Saline County Court tested positive for COVID-19.

Court was suspended for the day while the courtroom and public areas in the courthouse were cleaned. Other county offices were not required to leave the building or close their offices.

Angie Hampton of Egyptian Health Department said the person attended court, then received news that a previous test was positive. The health department is working on contact tracing for that case.

Hampton said they had 10 new cases Wednesday in the three counties they cover — Saline, Gallatin and White counties — the biggest single day of positive tests. Staff is currently working to determine who had contact with those persons.

“Wear your masks, wash your hands and watch your distance,” Hampton said. “If you’re sick, stay home. The guidelines are in place for a reason.”

— Marilyn Halstead

