Saline County Court attendee tests positive for COVID-19
Saline County

According to a Nixle notification Wednesday from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Courthouse was not closed Wednesday after a person who had attended Saline County Court tested positive for COVID-19.

Court was suspended for the day while the courtroom and public areas in the courthouse were cleaned. Other county offices were not required to leave the building or close their offices.

Angie Hampton of Egyptian Health Department said the person attended court, then received news that a previous test was positive. The health department is working on contact tracing for that case.

Hampton said they had 10 new cases Wednesday in the three counties they cover — Saline, Gallatin and White counties — the biggest single day of positive tests. Staff is currently working to determine who had contact with those persons.

“Wear your masks, wash your hands and watch your distance,” Hampton said. “If you’re sick, stay home. The guidelines are in place for a reason.”

— Marilyn Halstead

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 25 0 17
Franklin 57 0 38
Gallatin 9 0 2
Hamilton 8 0 5
Hardin 3 0 1
Jackson 370 19 317
Jefferson 131 14 100
Johnson 30 0 18
Massac 19 0 11
Perry 63 1 58
Pope 2 0 1
Pulaski 87 0 54
Randolph 332 7 285
Saline 20 0 9
Union 214 17 142
Williamson 177 4 133
White 24 0 5
Concerned about COVID-19?

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

