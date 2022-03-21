 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scammer pretends to be Carbondale sergeant to get money, police say

CARBONDALE – A scammer in Carbondale is allegedly pretending to be a police sergeant to get money, police said.

On Saturday, Carbondale police received several reports of a scam where individuals were receiving calls claiming to be a sergeant with the police department and that they were in some type of legal trouble.

The victims were instructed by the suspect that they were required to immediately make an online payment in order to resolve the issue, police said.

The name the scammer provided is the name of a retired sergeant from the CPD.

CPD did not release the name on the news release.

The police asked the public to share this information to help reduce the potential of others becoming a victim of this scam.  

The Carbondale Police Department does not call anyone and request money over the phone, the police said.

If anyone receives a similar call, immediately hang up, then call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

