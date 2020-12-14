 Skip to main content
Scammers impersonating Jackson County Sheriff's deputy
Jackson County

Scammers impersonating Jackson County Sheriff's deputy

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday alerted residents of a phone scam using the office’s name.

A Monday news release from the sheriff's office said it has received several calls regarding a phone scam in which the caller claims to be Lt. Brad Hill with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and tells the person they have an outstanding arrest warrant. The release said the caller ID displayed a phone number registered to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The release reminded residents to “be skeptical of anyone contacting you on the telephone and claiming to be with law enforcement.” Any legitimate representatives of law enforcement will not ask for sensitive personal information over the telephone and would never ask for credit card information, according to the release.

— The Southern

