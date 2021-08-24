Search for answers continues as community mourns SIU freshman's death

CARBONDALE — Days after the death of Keeshanna Jackson, the community is demanding answers, justice and an end to violence.

The 18-year-old SIU freshman was shot and killed about 3 a.m. Sunday. As of Tuesday evening, police say they were still tirelessly working the case, seeking tips from the public and searching for any information that may lead to an arrest or suspect.

The Southern Illinois Unity Coalition organized an anti-violence rally on Tuesday to honor Jackson’s life and demand an end to gun violence. About 40 people gathered at Carbondale’s Town Pavilion to show their support.

Nancy Maxwell, a member of the coalition, helped organize the event. She said the news of Jackson’s death impacted her as a mother first and an activist second.

“I have a daughter that's 17. She's going to college next year, I would be so upset if I sent her to college, and three days later she was dead,” Maxwell said in an interview. “I would be so upset that it was millions of people at the party and nobody wants to help find who did it.”

Matt Wilson, another organizer with the So-Ill Unity Coalition, said he wants younger generations to have a chance to grow up and feel safe in the community.