Search underway for Southern Illinois man accused of sexual assault of a child

Local authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 36-year-old accused of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Juan Antonio Ortiz, whose last known addresses are in Mt. Vernon and Herrin, is wanted by the Herrin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, according to a news release.

Tad Thompson, deputy chief of police for the Herrin Police Department, asked anyone who sees Ortiz or knows his whereabouts to contact their local police department, rather than approach him.

"Do not approach the subject as he should be considered dangerous," police said.

He was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. His bond amount is set at $1 million.

Williamson County's CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-800-414-8477.

— The Southern Staff

