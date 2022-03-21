Second security camera stolen in Carbondale in past week

CARBONDALE – A second security camera has been reported stolen in Carbondale, police said.

At 11:34 a.m. on Sunday police responded to a resident in the 700 block of South Taylor Drive to a theft call.

Early that day at about 4:33 a.m. a suspect stole a security camera from the side of a residence, police said.

This is the second instance of security camera theft within the past week, police said.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

However, police advise residents with external security cameras to consider mounting them to fixed objects at a height where they cannot be stolen or tampered with.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

