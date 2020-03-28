Second suspect arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting that led to standoff

Carbondale Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that happened Monday.

According to a Saturday news release from Carbondale Police Department, Josten T. Denwood, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

William J. Stewart, 27, also was arrested in connection to the same shooting incident Monday night in Carbondale following an hours-long standoff with police.

According to previous reporting by The Southern, officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Ashley Street. Police said the shooting happened after a dispute between acquaintances. No one was injured.

Police said Saturday the investigation is active and ongoing.

