Second suspect arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting that led to standoff
Jackson County

Carbondale Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting incident that happened Monday.

According to a Saturday news release from Carbondale Police Department, Josten T. Denwood, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. 

William J. Stewart, 27, also was arrested in connection to the same shooting incident Monday night in Carbondale following an hours-long standoff with police.

Video shows crowd gathered Monday as Carbondale police attempted to arrest shooting suspect

According to previous reporting by The Southern, officers responded Monday afternoon to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Ashley Street. Police said the shooting happened after a dispute between acquaintances. No one was injured.

Police said Saturday the investigation is active and ongoing.

Josten T. Denwood

 Provided by Carbondale Police Department
