Semitrailer crashed and jackknifed on I-57 near Marion

MARION – A semitrailer crashed on northbound Interstate 57 near Marion following recent snow.

At 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, a truck tractor and semi-trailer combination was traveling northbound on I-57 near the milepost 53 exit ramp, Illinois State Police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on the overpass and struck a light pole, ISP said.

The driver and their vehicle traveled across the exit ramp, down the embankment, off the road and then jackknifed, ISP said.

The driver refused medical attention, ISP said.

No further information is available at this time.

