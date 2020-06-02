Sentencing again delayed for former Harrisburg doctor convicted of killing his wife in 2016

HARRISBURG — Brian Burns, the man convicted in December of murdering his wife in 2016, will have to wait until September to hear his sentence.
Burns was convicted in December of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in the murder of his estranged wife, Carla Burns. A jury also found Burns guilty of spreading her ashes on their rural Saline County property.
Carla Burns, 49, was a nurse and an instructor at Southeastern Illinois College. She was a mother of two.
Burns was set to be sentenced for the crime Tuesday. However, when Judge Walden Morris asked if both parties were ready to proceed with the sentencing, Burns' defense attorney, Duane Verity, told the judge he was not.
“We had no idea this was set today,” Verity told the court.
Verity told the judge that he was unaware of the hearing date until this week because his office never received the order verifying the date. He said his office never received a notice by mail or email, and added his assistant frequently checked online court document website Judici for the date, but never could find it. However, several checks from a Southern Illinoisan reporter showed the hearing date and time posted there prior to the hearing.
This is Burns’ second sentencing hearing for this crime. The first was set for March, but had to be continued when paperwork was not filed to bring him from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Morris asked prosecutor Matt Goetten when he would be able to return for the sentencing if he were to grant the defense’s request to postpone the hearing. Goetten, an active member of the Illinois National Guard, said he was currently activated and took a day of leave to come to Saline County Tuesday.
“Quite frankly I don’t know when I’ll be off military order,” Goetten told the court. But, he said after July he thought he would be available.
After a brief recess, Morris granted the defense’s request for a continuance. Attorneys Verity and Goetten agreed to reconvene for sentencing at 1 p.m. Sept. 8.
The delay is one of many seen throughout the case’s yearslong run through the court. Burns' murder trial was initially put on hold after Burns was charged with attempting to have then-Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped from his jail cell while he awaited trial on the murder charges. Burns is now serving a 20-year sentence on the kidnapping conviction. There have also been many continuances requested by Burns’ various defense attorneys for clerical and evidence discovery issues, as well as multiple attempts to have Burns psychologically evaluated.
