Sentencing again delayed for former Harrisburg doctor convicted of killing his wife in 2016

This is Burns’ second sentencing hearing for this crime. The first was set for March, but had to be continued when paperwork was not filed to bring him from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Morris asked prosecutor Matt Goetten when he would be able to return for the sentencing if he were to grant the defense’s request to postpone the hearing. Goetten, an active member of the Illinois National Guard, said he was currently activated and took a day of leave to come to Saline County Tuesday.

“Quite frankly I don’t know when I’ll be off military order,” Goetten told the court. But, he said after July he thought he would be available.

After a brief recess, Morris granted the defense’s request for a continuance. Attorneys Verity and Goetten agreed to reconvene for sentencing at 1 p.m. Sept. 8.