Several injured after possible chemical explosion at T&T Recycling in Hurst

HURST - Five people were transported to the hospital and one airlifted for further treatment after an possible explosion of chlorine gas at T & T Recycling Monday, fire personnel said.

Hurst fire and EMS personnel were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, to T&T Recycling in Hurst.

Upon arrival, it was determined chlorine gas was released, fire personnel said.

A total of seven people were injured in the event, fire personnel said.

Two were treated and released from the scene, five were transported to local medical facilities and one of those five was airlifted to a different facility for further treatment, fire personnel said.

The incident is being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews from Hurst, Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro, Benton, West Frankfort, Williamson County, Carterville, Herrin and Lake Egypt assisted at the scene.

MABAS Hazmat also assisted in the incident.

