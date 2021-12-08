'Shelter in place' alert issued by SIU for incident on South Poplar Street

SIU issued an Alert at 11:10 a.m. cautioning those living near South Poplar street to shelter in place.
The alert said Carbondale Police are responding to an incident near 600 South Poplar.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
