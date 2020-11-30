Sheriff: Ewing man arrested on sexual abuse charges after monthslong investigation

An Ewing man was arrested on Thanksgiving Day on two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a monthslong investigation, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff said in a Monday news release that Arnold R. Saltsman, 52, was arrested in the early morning hours of Nov. 26 at his residence in rural Ewing without incident. He is charged with two Class 2 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Saltsman posted $150,000 bail later in the day on Thursday and was released from Franklin County custody.
— The Southern
