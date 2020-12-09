 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Marion homicide victim identified as 11-year-old girl; person of interest identified
breaking top story

Sheriff: Marion homicide victim identified as 11-year-old girl; person of interest identified

MARION — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a northeast Marion homicide as 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation that began Saturday at 11304 Songbird Road in Marion is ongoing.

“A person of interest has been identified and presents no threat of danger to the public,” the department reported in a Wednesday morning news release. No details were released about the person of interest.

The Williamson County Major Case Squad and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating. Investigators have canvassed the neighborhood where the child was found deceased. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying any security cameras within the mapped area that would have captured vehicle traffic on Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Neighborhood map

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying any security cameras within the mapped area that would have captured vehicle traffic on Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1302.

