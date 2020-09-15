Sheriff: Pittsburg man arrested after allegedly shooting at family members

A Pittsburg man was arrested Monday after a standoff after he allegedly shot at his family members, according to a Tuesday news release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, sheriff's deputies responded at about 6:10 p.m. Monday to a home on Fowler School Road in response to a report of shots fired. Deputies determined that Billy Joe Williams, 46, of Pittsburg, had been in a domestic altercation with family members.
During the altercation, Williams allegedly obtained a rifle from the home and started shooting at family members, according to the release. The sheriff's office said Williams also shot several rounds into vehicles and buildings on the property. When deputies arrived, Williams went back into the home and refused to come out, the release states.
Williamson County Special Response Team responded to the scene, along with Illinois State Police, Marion Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad and crisis negotiators from the sheriff's office and Marion Police Department. After several hours of negotiations, Williams was arrested without further incident, according to the release.
Williams was treated at a hospital and then transported to the county jail. He is charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct. He is being held in the county jail pending a court appearance.
The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone aside from Williams was injured in the incident.
