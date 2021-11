FRANKLIN COUNTY – The sheriff’s office is seeking information on a missing person, according to a Wednesday news release.

Joshua R. Brock is described as a white 34-year-old man last seen Oct. 9, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 260 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have released photos of Brock that depict the clothing worn by him near the time of his disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0