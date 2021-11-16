Shots fired at group of people in Carbondale, police say

CARBONDALE - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired at a group of people early Tuesday morning.

Police responded at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to the area of the 400 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Police learned an individual had fired several gunshots at a group of nearby people.

No injuries have been reported. A car was located with related damage, police said.

The name of the suspect, along with additional information, has not been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

