Shots fired at group of people in Carbondale, police say

Photos: SIU student who survived off-campus house party shooting is on road to recovery
“I’m going to get a tattoo of a halo behind my ear on my right side, which is where most of my stitches are, once I’m fully healed, to symbolize the night that changed my life forever," Michelle Dietzel said.
Michelle Dietzel laughing at something her mom said Friday November 5, 2021 in New Athens, IL.
A photo of Michelle Dietzel in the hospital after brain surgery.
A photo of Michelle Dietzel in the hospital following the Halloween party shooting.
A photo of Michelle Dietzel.
All of the get well cards Michelle as received hang on the inside of the front door Friday November 5, 2021 in New Athens, IL.
A photo of Michelle Dietzel in the hospital after the shooting.
Michelle Dietzel has received so many get well flowers that she has started running out of vases to put them in Friday November 5, 2021 in New Athens, IL.
Michelle Dietzel poses for a photo of the stitchs from her brain surgery Friday November 5, 2021 in New Athens, IL.
Michelle Dietzel reaches for an apple.
Michelle Dietzel poses in front of a wings mural.
A snapchat photo of Michelle Dietzel.
A photo of Michelle Dietzel with a stuffed animal.
Michelle Dietzel poses for a portrait Friday November 5, 2021 in New Athens, IL.