 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Shots fired call prompts search, arrest of felon in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE — A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. 

Carbondale police responded at 11:28 a.m. to the area in reference to a report of shots fired. 

Officers learned the suspect fired several shots and was seen running northbound from the area, according to a news release.

No injuries and no property damage were reported as a result of the shooting.

Officers located the suspect, Bobby L, Barnes, 24 of Marion, who was attempting to run from officers in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Barnes faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

People are also reading…

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damaging winds, severe weather pose threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News