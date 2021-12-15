Shots fired call prompts search, arrest of felon in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

Carbondale police responded at 11:28 a.m. to the area in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers learned the suspect fired several shots and was seen running northbound from the area, according to a news release.

No injuries and no property damage were reported as a result of the shooting.

Officers located the suspect, Bobby L, Barnes, 24 of Marion, who was attempting to run from officers in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Officers quickly apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Barnes faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He has been incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

