Shots fired near East Oak Street Saturday, police said

CARBONDALE - Police responded to a shots fired call near East Oak Street, police said.
Police responded at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, to East Oak Street and North Marion Street because of a shots fired call, police said.
No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, police said.
Police had no suspect information to provide.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation is ongoing.
Photo Gallery: Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held in Carbondale
The crowd mingled and told stories Saturday at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
Pheral Lamb, left, and Benjanmin Mendez, right, use this candles to illuminate the photos of Lavender Kieran at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil Saturday in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
Mary Campbell hugs comforts Jennifer Davolt at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil Saturday November 20, 2021 in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
A vigil was set up for Lavender Kieran as part of the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil Saturday in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
The crowd in Carbondale listens on as one of three guest speakers recount the names of 60 trans lives who were lost in the past year at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil Saturday.
Makayla Holder
Kamea Rhine holds her daughter, Ardea Rhine, as Ardea speaks about her father, Mandar Rhine, at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil Saturday. Mandar was a transgender man who died by suicide on Nov. 23, 2020.
Makayla Holder
The final act of the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Carbondale was a candle lighting that served as a call to action of all in attendance to fight for a better world.
Makayla Holder
Joel Kottman surveys the crowd as people mingle before the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil on in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
Clare Killman, right, and, Bonnie Burton, left, talk after helping each other light their candles at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil on Saturday in Carbondale.
Makayla Holder
At The Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held Saturday, the crowd mingled and told stories about the trans people the Carbondale community has lost.
Makayla Holder
A video of the late Joseph Ermel taking songs requests over TikTok.
