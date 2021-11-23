Shots fired near East Oak Street Saturday, police said

CARBONDALE - Police responded to a shots fired call near East Oak Street, police said.

Police responded at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, to East Oak Street and North Marion Street because of a shots fired call, police said.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, police said.

Police had no suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

