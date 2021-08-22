SIU female student fatally shot; investigation underway

CARBONDALE — A female SIU student was fatally shot overnight just after the first week of classes for the fall semester.

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at 501 W. Cherry, according to an email alert sent by SIU's Department of Public Safety.

Other people were injured in the incident, the alert said.

The girl's family has been notified, according to the alert. Suspect information is not available at this time, the alert said.

“​​We are working with the Carbondale Police Department and assisting the parents. If students are feeling anxious or have other mental health concerns, Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available to help them, and our counselors in residence will be available today until 9 p.m. in Baldwin Hall and 3-9 p.m. in Grinnell Hall for immediate walk-in appointments,” the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).