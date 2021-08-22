SIU student fatally shot has been identified; 3 other people injured

CARBONDALE — Keeshanna Jackson, a SIU freshman, has been identified as the student fatally shot during the overnight hours Sunday just after the first week of classes for the fall semester.

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at 501 W. Cherry, according to an email alert sent by SIU's Department of Public Safety.

Police responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said.

Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.

The girl's family has been notified, according to the SIU campus police alert.