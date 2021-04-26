SIUC math professor, researcher indicted in $152,000 grant fraud scheme, DOJ says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before awarding the grant, NSF questioned Xiao about any current or pending funding from “worldwide sources,” including specifically whether he held any position outside of the United States or had obtained funding from non-U.S. funding sources. The indictment accuses Xiao of falsely reporting to NSF that he had nothing else to disclose.

'A slap in the face'

Fraudulently obtaining U.S. taxpayer funding is "a slap in the face" to the vast majority of university researchers who do the right thing and abide by the rules, said Alan E. Kohler, Jr., Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

“To those individuals who choose to conceal affiliations with foreign universities or foreign governments while applying for U.S. taxpayer-funded grants, the message should be clear: the FBI and its partners are aggressively investigating allegations of grant fraud.”