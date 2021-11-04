Six charged in connection with kidnapping, murder of Louisville man

Six people have been charged in connection with the death and kidnapping of Justin T. Housewright early this week, according to a law enforcement news release.

Housewright, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, was found late Tuesday, Nov. 2, near West Plains Road in the Hickory area of Graves County by the Paducah Police Department and Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, police heard that a man had been beaten, kidnapped, shot and killed several hours previously, according to police.

Upon investigating, police determined the assault and kidnapping occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Farley Place. Housewright was identified as the victim.

They also discovered suspects William E. Tabor, 28; Chelsey Doss, 20; James Kortz, 46; Tyanna R. Sims, 19; Casey E. Glunt, 42; and Lisa Tabor, 57 were allegedly involved, according to police.

After several hours, William Tabor and Doss were found at a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, and were brought in for interviews. Their vehicle was impounded.

Police learned that Housewright and William Tabor allegedly got into an argument previously.

Glunt then allegedly told Tabor, Doss and Sims that Housewright was at the Farley Place home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Tabor, Doss, Sims and Kortz allegedly assaulted and tied up Housewright, who was then forced into a vehicle by Tabor, according to police.

Doss and Tabor allegedly drove Housewright to a home on Elizabeth Street, where Housewright managed to escape the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was allegedly chased behind a home by Tabor and shot several times. His body was left behind the house for several hours, Tabor allegedly said during his interview with police.

It wasn’t until later Tuesday morning that Tabor and Doss returned to Elizabeth Street to retrieve and dispose of Housewright’s body, Tabor allegedly admitted to police during his interview.

Tabor, Doss and Sims were arrested and charged late Tuesday night. They were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. Glunt, Kortz and Lisa Tabor were arrested and charged Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Kortz is accused of assisting in the assaulting and binding of Housewright and providing the gun used in the murder. Glunt is accused of notifying the others of Housewright’s location, witnessing the kidnapping and assault, and cleaning up the house after. Lisa Tabor is accused of hiding the gun after the murder, police said.

The charges for each individual are as follows:

William E. Tabor – murder, kidnapping (victim death), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse

Chelsey Doss – murder, kidnapping (victim death) and tapering with physical evidence

James Kortz – complicity to murder, kidnapping (victim death) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Tyanna R. Sims – complicity to kidnapping (victim death)

Casey E. Glunt – facilitation to kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence

Lisa Tabor – tampering with physical evidence

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 4 at the State Examiner’s office in Louisville.

More charges could follow, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550, and information can be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your information to 847411.

