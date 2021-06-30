Six men accused of enticing minors for sex after FBI undercover operation

All six defendants are accused of using the internet to entice someone under 17 years old to engage in unlawful sexual activity and traveling to a specific location to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

Some of the defendants allegedly traveled across state lines and/or offered to pay for sex, leading to additional charges. Several of them allegedly had items with them when they were arrested, including alcohol, sex toys, condoms, and candy. No actual minors were harmed during the two-day operation.

If convicted, the defendants each face at least 10 years in prison and could receive as much as life behind bars. Traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. All of the offenses also carry a possible lifetime term of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.

Pending trial, all six defendants will be held without bond or released on electronic monitoring and other strict conditions, as required by federal law for these offenses.

A complaint is merely a charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of the charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.