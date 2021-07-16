 Skip to main content
Skeletal remains found at Crab Orchard wildlife refuge; ISP crime scene investigators assisting
Skeletal remains found at Crab Orchard wildlife refuge; ISP crime scene investigators assisting

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of skeletal remains in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a Friday news release.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Williamson County Coroner Mike “JR” Burke, authorities said. 

No information is available as to the identity of the deceased.

— The Southern

