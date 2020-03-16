Some civil cases continued in Southern Illinois courts

In the First Judicial Circuit, Jackson County Presiding Judge Christy W. Solverson released a statement about the precautions it's taking. Building maintenance staff has been directed to intensify cleaning and disinfecting efforts. Jury trials in civil cases and nonessential criminal cases in March and April will be continued.

For other cases for which jury trials will continue, jurors are asked to call the Jackson County Jury Office at 618-687-7341 if they have any symptoms of illness. The public is reminded not to report for jury service if they are sick. No one should enter the courthouse if they are feeling sick, have traveled outside the U.S. within the last 14 days or live with someone who has done so, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Attorneys who meet any of those conditions should contact the Jackson County Courthouse for accommodations or rescheduling.

Certain cases in high-volume dockets are being continued. New notices will be sent to attorneys; cases scheduled for April and May should also be monitored on judici.com.