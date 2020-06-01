Some courts to begin hearing more cases as COVID-19 restrictions lift

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — As COVID-19 restrictions are eased for Illinois businesses, courts in the state will resume some normal functions this week.

An administrative order from Chief Judge of the Second Circuit Thomas Tedeschi said beginning Monday, courts in his circuit would again begin holding non-emergency hearings. On March 17, the Illinois Supreme Court allowed state trial courts to hear only essential matters. Tedeschi’s news release said the court recently ordered that circuit judges could again resume all court operations.

In the announcement, Tedeschi said it is important that “the health and safety of the court users and general public are adequately protected.” He added that this means court personnel and visitors are to follow CDC guidelines as well as those from local health departments and the Illinois Supreme Court when doing business at a courthouse. Tedeschi also encouraged the use of remote technologies to conduct some court business.

While the court is allowed to resume normal operations, this doesn't mean business as usual, Tedeschi said in the release. This means potential limits on the number of people allowed in the courtrooms, staggered court settings and the use of video and teleconferencing for some court matters.