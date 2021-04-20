Southern Illinois community, police leaders react to Chauvin conviction

“I just think this was a great victory not just for the Black community but for the entire world,” Rye Sanders said.

She said she was pleased to see the verdict, especially because she knew the world was watching.

“Our integrity was on trial and I just believe that this is something that is very good,” she said, adding that “we can’t just stop at this.”

Carbondale’s interim police chief Stan Reno reflected on the past year and the thoughts and discussions Chauvin’s case prompted.

“There’s certainly a focus and a desire for law enforcement to adapt and make the necessary changes to make sure that we don’t have any more tragedies,” Reno said.

Maxwell, a former Chicago law enforcement officer, reflected on the frequency of slayings of Black men and women at the hands of police. She said it stands in contrast to the training she received.

“When I was in the academy, every day they talked about excessive force,” she said, adding that instructors always told cadets not to pull a gun unless they are ready to kill.