Southern Illinois law enforcement officers stress importance of diversity in policing in virtual forum

ULLIN — What makes a good law enforcement officer?
Retired Illinois State Police Officer Stanton Diggs said “there’s not a perfect person,” but the job requires an individual who is of strong character, willing to accept change, has a moral compass and who can maintain professionalism under extreme circumstances. Diggs, who grew up in Chicago, said that as an officer, he was sometimes called upon to protect people “who would normally make your skin crawl.”
One such incident he recalled was working detail at a KKK demonstration in Southern Illinois years ago.
The white supremacy organization had obtained a permit for a rally, and Diggs, who is Black, was called upon to maintain order during the demonstration. He said that someone asked how he could protect the Klansmen in their white robes spewing hateful messages, and Diggs said he told them he did it because it was his job.
Speaking at a virtual public forum on Monday hosted by Shawnee Community College on “Policing in the 21st Century,” Diggs said that law enforcement officers play a critical role in the community and society, and he opposes calls to “defund the police” that have intensified in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Diggs said that Officer Derek Chauvin, who was filmed holding his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, is “ridiculous,” and he hopes justice prevails in the second-degree murder case against him.
“There’s nothing to explain that other than bad cop,” he said, adding, “You cannot get rid of police. You need to get rid of bad police.” Diggs, who retired from ISP after nearly 30 years of service, is presently a criminal justice instructor at John A. Logan College and its interim chief of police.
Calls to “defund the police” that have gained steam in many American cities do not necessarily come with a uniform definition, but are rooted in a desire for police reform and enhanced social services. Generally, the “‘defund the police” movement is a broad call to reallocate funding away from police departments and into social services, such as for more robust mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Some advocates of the movement support funding other types of first responders, such as unarmed social workers, who they believe would be better trained to de-escalate tense situations and help people access resources and avoid the criminal justice system.
Diggs said he also would like to see more funding for social service agencies and stands behind efforts to bolster community-based programs — though he doesn’t think the funding should uniformly come from police department budgets. Diggs said that police departments have obligations to the public to continuously improve, however.
The racial makeup of a police force should roughly resemble the racial makeup of the community it is charged with protecting, he said. He said that it’s also critical for police departments to make an ongoing investment in education and training of its officers. Diggs said he thought it was a good thing that the ISP was committed to financially investing in career learning for its troopers.
Stacey Sperling, an officer with the city of Crainville who also works part-time for Carterville, also spoke of a desire to see more diversity in area police departments. She entered the police field in her 30s after working for about 15 years as a graphic designer. She was no longer fulfilled in her career, and when someone suggested to her she’d make a good officer, she decided to give it a go.
Sperling, who has worked at several departments in Missouri and Illinois, said that she’s found police work to be challenging, but also incredibly rewarding. She said that the reputation that police departments are “boys’ clubs” and hostile to women hasn’t proven to be her reality. In fact, she said that women tend to perform better in certain situations, such as in interviewing rape victims or working with juveniles, and her male counterparts respect that.
But she noted that women are underrepresented in law enforcement, accounting for only about 10% of police and correctional officers nationwide, yet about half the U.S. population. “Women, we need to get our numbers up,” she said. “If you’re interested, I’m all behind you getting on board.”
Nancy Maxwell, a victim advocate for The Women’s Center and a founder of Carbondale United, which was formed to address gun violence involving youth and related issues, said that discussions like the one held Monday are important to bridge understanding and come up with better ways of policing. “Getting the community involved in whatever you’re doing is a big part,” she said.
Maxwell, who is also a former law enforcement officer, discussed the importance of police departments being willing to adapt and model best practices for de-escalating situations and avoiding excessive force. Maxwell said she would like to see police departments hire more social workers to work alongside officers, and also advocated for more robust citizen oversight of police departments. That would go a long way toward establishing trust and holding officers accountable when they abuse their positions of authority.
Robert Moore, chairman of the Illinois NAACP Criminal Justice Committee, said that he tuned into the conversation to hear more from this part of the state, and was pleased to learn there are so many conversations ongoing about police reform in Southern Illinois.
Eric Howard, a De Soto police officer and criminal justice instructor at Shawnee Community College, said he wanted to organize Monday’s event to bring people together with different points of view. He noted that there’s a big national discussion around police reform, but said that local solutions will come internally from local communities. Howard said he encourages his students — especially his students of color — to go into law enforcement and improve police departments by their own example and leadership. “Maybe we can be a model for the whole country,” he said. “Who knows? But that’s our goal currently.”
