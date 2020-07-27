Southern Illinois law enforcement officers stress importance of diversity in policing in virtual forum

“There’s nothing to explain that other than bad cop,” he said, adding, “You cannot get rid of police. You need to get rid of bad police.” Diggs, who retired from ISP after nearly 30 years of service, is presently a criminal justice instructor at John A. Logan College and its interim chief of police.

Calls to “defund the police” that have gained steam in many American cities do not necessarily come with a uniform definition, but are rooted in a desire for police reform and enhanced social services. Generally, the “‘defund the police” movement is a broad call to reallocate funding away from police departments and into social services, such as for more robust mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Some advocates of the movement support funding other types of first responders, such as unarmed social workers, who they believe would be better trained to de-escalate tense situations and help people access resources and avoid the criminal justice system.

Diggs said he also would like to see more funding for social service agencies and stands behind efforts to bolster community-based programs — though he doesn’t think the funding should uniformly come from police department budgets. Diggs said that police departments have obligations to the public to continuously improve, however.